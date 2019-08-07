SHOCKER: 2020 Toyota Supra Vs 2020 BMW Z4 - Which Is Faster In The Quarter Mile?

Toyota has caught a lot of flack for basing the fifth-generation Supra on a BMW platform, but that hasn't kept the automaker from reassuring customers that the car is still, above all things, a Supra at heart. Now, to see which is the quicker car, a YouTube video by British motoring show Carwow has put the Supra in a head-to-head drag race with its long lost brother, the BMW Z4 M40i.

The video begins with the Supra and Z4 lining up for a race. Both vehicles carry very similar underpinnings, including BMW's turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six under the hood. BMW says that the European-spec Z4 M40i puts 340 horsepower on-tap for the driver to enjoy, while Toyota rates the Supra at slightly less with 335 horsepower. Both units are coupled to a ZF-manufactured eight-speed automatic transmission, are equipped with the same Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, and have a total weight difference of just 88 pounds, with the BMW being the heavier of the two cars.