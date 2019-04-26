SHOCKER: New Study Exposes EV Narrative - Diesel Cars Are Significantly Better For The Environment

The Brussel Times reports that a new German study exposes how electric vehicles will hardly decrease CO2 emissions in Europe over the coming years, as the introduction of electric vehicles won't lead to a reduction in CO2 emissions from highway traffic.



According to the study directed by Christoph Buchal of the University of Cologne, published by the Ifo Institute in Munich last week, electric vehicles have "significantly higher CO2 emissions than diesel cars." That is due to the significant amount of energy used in the mining and processing of lithium, cobalt, and manganese, which are critical raw materials for the production of electric car batteries.

User Comments

Truthy

Not surprised.

Truthy

Posted on 4/26/2019 2:43:54 PM   

SanJoseDriver

The study does not factor how little cobalt is in the Model 3 battery pack, which is 20% of other EVs on the market. It's assumptions on electricity generation are also not correct. German companies have every incentive to slow down the transition to EVs, obviously MB, BMW, and VW are far behind in releasing compelling products. Hope that changes in 2020.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 4/26/2019 2:46:19 PM   

