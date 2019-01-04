SHOCKING! Next Gen Fiat 500 To Become An Urban Tesla

The next generation of the Fiat 500 will take a big step toward a greener future by becoming the Italian automaker's battery-electric luxury hatchback, Auto Express reports.

Fiat showed off an electric Centoventi concept at the Geneva auto show this month as a preview of the replacement for the current-generation Panda hatch, but the electric drivetrain of the concept also gave the automotive world a taste of the next-gen Cinquecento.

"Premium is the way we will go with the EV 500," Fiat and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois told Auto Express.

"A new 500, totally renewed. A new object. Totally electric," he added. "It’s kind of an urban Tesla, with beautiful style. Italianess, dolce vita in an electric car. It's the polar opposite of Centoventi."



