SHOCKING VIDEO: What PUNISHMENT Should Be Implemented On Sleeping Drivers Behind The Wheel Of Their Teslas?

It's happened again.



That's right, Spies. Yet another Tesla driver has been nabbed on video behind the wheel of their vehicle. There's just one major problem: They were asleep.

This isn't the first time either. Sleeping or resting drivers have been spotted numerous times moving at highway speed with what we presume is Autopilot mode engaged.

While it's impressive to see Autopilot doing such a good job for an extended period of time, we do know that this system is not entirely reliable. And, Tesla even says it requires an attentive driver to operate the vehicle even in Autopilot mode.

This latest case is even more concerning. That's because the witness to this selfish idiot noted that the driver had tied something around the wheel — likely to keep the vehicle from intervening.

It's clear this problem isn't going away. To me, it seems that law enforcement needs to take action. So, I've got to ask: What type of PUNISHMENT should be levied against sleeping/resting drivers behind the wheel of Tesla vehicles?

What do you think is appropriate?




User Comments

pcar4evr

Well, it seems like death may be their punishment, but unfortunately they are likely to take someone else with them. Penalty should be equivalent to drunk driving.

pcar4evr

Posted on 6/23/2019   

MDarringer

It used to be that Audis were driving by worst examples of driving douchebaggery. Tesla is the new king. I saw a guy in a Tesla yesterday on the 170 in LA with both hands off the wheel and avidly engaged in whatever was on his phone. He drifted toward me several times. I guess Autokill doesn't believe in lane centering. I'd wish him to die in a crash for being low-life stupid, but he'd take innocent lives with him.

MDarringer

Posted on 6/23/2019   

