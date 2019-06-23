SHOCKING VIDEO: What PUNISHMENT Should Be Implemented On Sleeping Drivers Behind The Wheel Of Their Teslas?

It's happened again.



That's right, Spies. Yet another Tesla driver has been nabbed on video behind the wheel of their vehicle. There's just one major problem: They were asleep.



This isn't the first time either. Sleeping or resting drivers have been spotted numerous times moving at highway speed with what we presume is Autopilot mode engaged.



While it's impressive to see Autopilot doing such a good job for an extended period of time, we do know that this system is not entirely reliable. And, Tesla even says it requires an attentive driver to operate the vehicle even in Autopilot mode.



This latest case is even more concerning. That's because the witness to this selfish idiot noted that the driver had tied something around the wheel — likely to keep the vehicle from intervening.



It's clear this problem isn't going away. To me, it seems that law enforcement needs to take action. So, I've got to ask: What type of PUNISHMENT should be levied against sleeping/resting drivers behind the wheel of Tesla vehicles?



What do you think is appropriate?



<br>



