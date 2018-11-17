SKETCHED OUT + TEASED! The Refreshed Genesis G90 Slips Out And We're NOT Sure What To Think...

This week the refreshed Genesis G90 was revealed to a private collection of attendees in Korea.

According to the latest intelligence, the G90 will make its public debut on November 27.

We assume this will be in Korea and, perhaps, also timed for an unveil at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS), in parallel.

From what we understand, this G90 will merely be a refresh and a quick styling overhaul to make the flagship Gensis more fresh. As evidenced by the two sketches of the G90, it will get more dramatic changes to enhance its look and give it some panache.

Usually, I can start getting a vibe about a particular vehicle or design pretty soon after seeing sketches or even three-dimensional renders. This, on the other hand, leaves me a bit...speechless.

And I don't think it's in the good way.

Having said that, Spies, I wanted to present you with the sketches and teaser shot for YOU to weigh in: What do YOU make of the refreshed Genesis G90?









User Comments

MDarringer

Love the tail. The headlights could be very attractive, but that mouth is horrendous. Mind you, I'd love a G90 no matter what, but what were they thinking if the sketch is right?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2018 8:42:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Needs a big S on the grille

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2018 8:43:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

While I like their designs, Genesis customer dealer satisfaction was only a notch or two from the bottom. If you don't have a problem it doesn't matter what dealer you bought it from...but if you do a bad dealer makes it twice as worse.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2018 9:10:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

