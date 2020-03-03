SLAMMED Or DAMNED? First Look: 2021 Cadillac Escalade Get's SLAMMED For Better Or Worse.

Agent001 submitted on 3/5/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:02:12 PM
Even BEFORE you can buy one at a dealer, here's your first look at the 2021 Cadillac Escalade totally lowered and SLAMMED by freelance 3D designer and 3D animator Rostilav Prokop.
It's finished in a purple-like color similar to Porsche Zenith Blue.These type of one off's are either a love or hate relationship. So What Say YOU spies? View this post on Instagram Slammed 2021 Cadillac Escalade with V10? ????. Why not! #cadillac #escalade #cts #atsv #americancar #americanluxury #americancars #modern #luxury #design #art #cadillacs #allamericanmuscle #americanmuscle #americandream #usa #usacars #automotive #rostislavprokop @supercarspoting @driversdistrict @musclegarage A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:51am PST
