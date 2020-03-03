SLAMMED Or DAMNED? First Look: 2021 Cadillac Escalade Get's SLAMMED For Better Or Worse.

Even BEFORE you can buy one at a dealer, here's your first look at the 2021 Cadillac Escalade totally lowered and SLAMMED by freelance 3D designer and 3D animator Rostilav Prokop.



It's finished in a purple-like color similar to Porsche Zenith Blue.

These type of one off's are either a love or hate relationship.

So What Say YOU spies?






