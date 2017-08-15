SMART Loses Over Two Thirds Of It's Dealers Over Decision To Go All EV

Daimler announced in February that it would stop sending gasoline-powered models to North America this summer and move exclusively to EVs after inventory levels decline.

Dealers had until the end of June to decide if they wanted to be a part of the next wave of personal mobility.

With Smart swapping to electric-only drivetrains for U.S. retailers, we assumed the majority of Mercedes-Benz dealers still clinging onto the microscopic Fortwo would abandon it — as would every standalone Smart store still in existence.

Smart only sold 54 electric models within the United States between January and May, so it’s understandable that this summer saw over two-thirds of all retailers opting out of the deal. That leaves Smart with only 27 sanctioned stores within the United States, making it more exclusive than Lotus, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and even Rolls-Royce.


carloslassiter

Stick a Tesla badge on it and people would be lining up.

MDarringer

Smart is such a dumb product and always has been. Now a dumb product decision from a car company that was created out of a dumb product decision only makes the venture even more pathetic.

