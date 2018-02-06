SOUND OFF! Can You Match The Right Exhaust Note To The RIGHT Supercar? Ferrari 488 vs. Ford GT vs. McLaren 720S

As an auto enthusiast, one of the things I pride myself on is the ability to pick up exhaust notes. Is it geeky? Absolutely.



That doesn't take away from the rush of glee I feel when I guess it right.



With so many high-end cars going forced induction, the big concern for fans of aural-pleasing exhausts is that they tend to become muffled and muted. Well, I challenge you to listen to the following clips and let me know if you think these vehicles don't sound great.



In addition, feel free to let us know IF you guessed right when it comes to picking the exhausts that match the cars.



Full disclosure : I guessed wrong! Really, it's only a battle between two of the vehicles as one car's exhaust note is drastically different from the other two.







Part 1 of our Rev Battle between the 2018 Ford GT, Ferrari 488 GTB and McLaren 720S . Guess which car is which by commenting below and check back on Tuesday at 9AM EST to watch the full video of us blind testing people to see if they can pick out which is the V6 just by sound.



Part 2 of our Rev Battle between the 2018 Ford GT, Ferrari 488 GTB and McLaren 720S . We blindfold a few people over at Lamborghini Broward to see if they can pick out which supercar has the V6 just based on exhaust sound.







