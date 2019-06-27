SPIED! 2021 Ford Bronco Engine And Horsepower Specs Leak ACCIDENTALLY?

Some keen eyes north of the border have earned their spy credentials at believe it or not, a Canadian Tire store. For those here in the USA Canadian Tire is kind of a strange mix of our AutoZone and Walmart.



The spies there show the upcoming Bronco will have one of the Ranger engines in the mix...

"2021 Ford Ranger – a 2.3L 4-cylinder engine displacing 140 cubic inches.

Those are the precise measurements of the current Ranger mill, one which makes 270 horsepower and 310lb.-ft of torque. It’s DOHC valvetrain has 4 valves per cylinder and a 10:1 compression ratio, in case you’ve forgotten."



