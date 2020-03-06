SPIED! 2021 Lexus IS Spy Photos Slip Out Before The June 9th Debut. REVOLUTIONARY Or EVOLUTIONARY?

The Spies over at @allcarnews in Instagram say they have the scoop on the upcoming 2021 Lexus IS which will make it's OFFICIAL debut on June 9th.



But we can't wait!



Here's what they have to say about it...







Some spy shots of the "new" Lexus IS have surfaced under HEAVY camouflage but the car can be accurately renders by the renditions above. The 2021 Lexus IS is coming but will not be ALL new and instead will use the same N-platform it is on now even though everything new in the Lexus lineup is moving over to one of the TNGA modular architectures! Though it is being heavily re-tuned and revised with wider tracks and other changes. Why not change it? Well the IS was supposed to be killed off but Lexus couldn't NOT compete in the segment, so they compromised!







Spies, give us your thoughts...And check their instagram for more shots.






