SPIED: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Prototype Caught Almost Cammo Free

A new prototype for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spied testing with very little camouflage, providing us with a good idea of the vehicle’s overall design.

This prototype is finished in gloss black and includes some light camouflage across the front and rear fascias. One of the first things that will strike you about the design of the new S-Class is the sportier front and rear fascias which are more angular than the outgoing model and more akin to the current Mercedes-Benz CLS.



MDarringer

It unfortunately looks like a mild restyle of a 2010 S Class. It will be a great car but the design stagnation is beyond belief.

MDarringer

