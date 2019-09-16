SPIED! A Reader Sends In A GEM — First Spy Shots Of Mercedes' Upcoming Pick-up Truck That Will Shatter The F-150

One of the things I love about AutoSpies is that we manage to get/hear cool things from inside the whirligigs that are automotive manufacturers. Today, another one just crawled around the corner.



That's because we're receiving word that Mercedes-Benz is going to expand its pick-up truck lineup. If you're asking yourself why, the answer is simple: Mercedes wants to own the luxury pick-up truck market rather than forfeit it to Ford.



Even better. A dear friend of AutoSpies sent us the very first spy shot of this next-generation Mercedes. As Mercedes ramps up to take down the F-150, expect more spy shots to come out of hiding.



See the full-size image, below.





If you haven't realized by now, this piece is satirical in nature. .







**Special thanks to our friend, Kaitlan Landry, for the image.









