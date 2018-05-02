SPIED! AWESOME or AWFUL? What Do YOU Make Of The All-new Jeep Wrangler In NACHO? First Real-life Shots HERE!

Now, I am not sure if you noticed but when FCA announced the all-new Jeep Wrangler to the world, it also showed off its all-new colors. And it seems someone was having quite a bit of fun when they decided to name the palette.



Take, for example, Nacho. The bold yellow is quite reminiscent of the cheese that adorns tortilla chips, hence the name.



Spied on a dealer lot in Pickering, Ontario, we're bringing you the first real-life shots of the 2018 Wrangler in this all-new hue. Although we noticed the latest Wrangler commercials seem to show only the two-door variant, we're thinking there will be far more takers for the Unlimited four-door truck.



Given that yellow has been a pretty popular color for past Wranglers, we're curious what you think of the latest and greatest in this new spec. What say you, Spies? Is the NACHO Wrangler AWESOME or AWFUL?



























