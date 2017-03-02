SPIED: All-New Pics Of The X6, GLE Coupe-rivaling Land Rover Range Rover, The Velar

It's so funny to watch. Remember when, not too long ago, people said the BMW X6 was a sales disaster? Now Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLE-Class Coupe and I can't stop seeing enough of them in the New York Tri-State region. Audi's got one on the way. Oh, and then there's the siblings, which are starting to roll out in form of the X4 and GLC-Class Coupe.



Don't say we didn't tell you so.



Naturally, all of this success has the folks at Jaguar Land Rover preparing its very own effort. Said to go up against the likes of the previously mentioned X6 and GLE Coupe, Land Rover's Range Rover Velar is what the doctor has ordered. Or, is it?



In a collection of the latest spy photographs, it's pretty clear to me that this is not a four-door coupe. It actually looks very much so like a current-gen Range Rover Sport or Evoque. What I will point out, however, are its rather peculiar proportions.



Check out its wiiiide stance and long body. If you're having trouble noticing it, just examine the front door's length, the B-Pillar and then the rear door's length. That thing is looooooooong. In addition, note the rather short roofline and squat stance. Clearly, this thing is sporting.



That said, have a look at the FULL collection of spy shots by clicking "Read Article," and let us know what you think, below!









