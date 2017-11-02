SPIED: All-New Pics/Renders Of The FIRST Rolls-Royce SUV, The Cullinan — Is This YOUR Idea Of The MOST Luxurious SUV, Ever?

When it comes to luxury, I will have to put a stake in the sand. No one does it like Rolls-Royce. Sure they're vehicles can be a bit old times, but the reality is that their autos are unlike anything else on the planet.



Every time I drive one I just can't believe how the ride feels. It's that good and isolated.



While I've had the pleasure of motoring around in the Phantom, Phantom Drophead Coupe, Ghost, Wraith and the Dawn, I have yet to be in the British manufacturer's all-new sport-utility vehicle. That's because its being closely guarded. As far as I know there hasn't been any media previews.



Frankly, I have no idea what to expect. I think the same can be said for current Rolls owners and the remainder of the automotive media. I have a feeling the company is going to push the boundaries and I like it.



In these all-new spy shots, it seems like the exterior design will mesh the current-gen Ghost with what appears to be a long-wheelbase Land Rover Range Rover. That means it will be truly massive and have plenty of creature comforts on the inside. I wouldn't expect a seven seater though. I am thinking it will be a 2 + 2 so that every passenger gets the best possible experience.











