SPIED: All-new Shots Released Of The Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door Give Us The BEST Look Yet — You FEELIN' It?

Agent00R submitted on 2/16/2018

Category: Spy Shots | SOURCE: www.auto-motor-und-sport.de

It was only last night I was at dinner with Agent 001 and a lovely lady he appropriately nicknamed Ms.

Kensington. During the course of the evening, she inquired about cars and which ones I would like to actually own some day.

Although one would suspect I'd have those answers on the tip of my tongue, I stumbled a bit longer than I would have expected. Aside from hollowed-out, tech-less vehicles, nothing really strikes my fancy anymore. Sure, I can appreciate the latest and greatest but they don't exactly speak to me. 

Not like a Ferrari 458 Speciale or Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. 

But there's something about this all-new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door that has my attention. It could be its killer looks penned by Gorden Wagener or it could be the ground-up, AMG-built product's potential. 

So, you can imagine I was pleased to come across all-new images that appear to have been released via Mercedes as the Geneva Motor Show is around the corner. Seen in greater detail than before, we're getting a very clear look at the auto's details.

Check out its aggressive front valence, sleek side profile and ass end that really mimics the two-door sports car. I think Porsche better hold on because it's going to be a bumpy ride for the Panamera.

Having said all of that, let me know if you're feeling it so far.

Yonder7

I think the GT4 is going to be the King. Performance wise the E63s is like the Panamera with a clear edge in acceleration but this beast was build from the beginning by AMG so I bet it will wipe out the tracks with any car in that Category. RS7 no way, BMW MGT6 is discontinued so they do not have anything on that category but M5 which battles the E63 S. Rapide, no go. Nothing else.

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 4:23:28 PM   

