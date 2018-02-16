SPIED: All-new Shots Released Of The Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door Give Us The BEST Look Yet — You FEELIN' It?

It was only last night I was at dinner with Agent 001 and a lovely lady he appropriately nicknamed Ms. Kensington. During the course of the evening, she inquired about cars and which ones I would like to actually own some day.



Although one would suspect I'd have those answers on the tip of my tongue, I stumbled a bit longer than I would have expected. Aside from hollowed-out, tech-less vehicles, nothing really strikes my fancy anymore. Sure, I can appreciate the latest and greatest but they don't exactly speak to me.



Not like a Ferrari 458 Speciale or Porsche 911 GT3 Touring.



But there's something about this all-new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door that has my attention. It could be its killer looks penned by Gorden Wagener or it could be the ground-up, AMG-built product's potential.



So, you can imagine I was pleased to come across all-new images that appear to have been released via Mercedes as the Geneva Motor Show is around the corner. Seen in greater detail than before, we're getting a very clear look at the auto's details.



Check out its aggressive front valence, sleek side profile and ass end that really mimics the two-door sports car. I think Porsche better hold on because it's going to be a bumpy ride for the Panamera.



Having said all of that, let me know if you're feeling it so far.



