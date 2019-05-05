SPIED: All-new Snaps Of The Upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLS63 Shows The Camo Being PEELED Off

The latest spy shots of the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLS63 have hit the web, Spies. And, they're pretty awesome.



Although the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class was revealed at the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), the AMG variant didn't make its debut. That's still coming down the 'pike. Something tells us the wait will not be long, however. That's because it's been under development for quite a bit of time at this point and prototypes have been spied with the camouflage getting peeled back.



We love it when the heavy camo goes away.



This particular tester was seen painted a nice shade of green. Clearly, it will benefit from the vertical lamellas found in the AMG-specific Panamericana front grille. In addition, there will be large front vents in the front clip to aid with aerodynamics as well as cooling. Of course a larger wheel and tire package will find itself home, and a quad-tipped exhaust will further differentiate the AMG variant from its more humble standard offering.



Testing of the next-generation high-performance Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has been ongoing for more than 12 months, but the Germans have just now started peeling off the heavy camouflage on their prototypes, with this example giving us our clearest look yet. (Updated 5/5/2019)



