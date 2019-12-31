SPIED! All-new Spy Shots Give Us The BEST Impression Of The Hyundai Santa Cruz YET!

Dating back what feels like ages ago, we've been particularly enthused about Hyundai's efforts to deliver a production pick-up truck. The Santa Cruz concept always had our eyes but we're finally seeing it come to reality.



There's just been some conflicting news as of late.



Some reports have indicated it will not be like the concept. Some sources are saying it will actually be more radical while others are contradicting that. It's a toss up.



One thing that I believe will happen is we'll see that Vision T "face," make its way onto the Santa Cruz. That means a more prominent, sweeping front grille. Considering it will be going head-to-head with the rather dated Ford Ranger that's been available in emerging markets for quite some time, and the Chevrolet Colorado, it seems that if Hyundai does this right it can nibble away a healthy amount of market share from the incumbents.



All that said, the latest spy shots are emerging from a Far East-based publication called Road Test.





