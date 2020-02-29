SPIED! All-new Spy Shots Of The Next-gen BMW M4 Emerge — Are YOU Warming Up To It?

One of the automotive industry's great mysteries will debut with the all-new BMW 4-Series.

And, from the looks of it, it may even appear on the next-gen M3 sedan.

That would be BMW's all-new interpretation of its long-standing front kidney grilles.

The Bavarians have made modifications and evolved it extensively over the years; however, the latest iteration is poised to be the most controversial. That's because, frankly, it looks objectively bad.

This could be a problem for the blue and white.

While we've seen leaked photographs of the all-new 4-Series, the M3 and M4 are waiting in the wings. Heavily camouflaged, we have yet to see a clear image of the new snouts. There's been a couple of leaks but nothing definitive.

The latest batch of M4 spy shots show us the vehicle coming along during its developmental testing. Its front end is indecipherable; however, the rest of its design appears to be slowly getting exposed.

Check out its more muscular body with enhanced fenders, quad-tipped exhaust, streamlined headlights with angular and angry LED rings. There's a lot of good here, honestly.

I just don't know if the front grille will ruin the party.

That said, I've got to ask: Are YOU warming up to its aggressive schnoz OR are you expecting it to spoil your appetite?

For the FULL collection of M4 spy shots, click "Read Article," below!





skytop

So that's how the new M4 looks. Such lines, such flair, such a dynamic look. Amazing with BMW can stylize sheet metal.
Thank you Spies for helping me make my decision to buy based on your exposited, detail photos.

