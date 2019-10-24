SPIED! All-new Spy Shots Of The Next-gen Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Show Us A New Side To This Limo...

Agent00R

10 user comments

I know that the Spies here adore the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Whenever any news about one of the ultimate large luxury sedan pops, I try to get it to you as soon as possible.

But, to be honest, with the next-gen model it's been slow lately. Well, at least until today.

That's because all-new spy shots of the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach popped up. And, if you look close, there's some important all-new details never before seen.

Take, for example, the vehicles' overall lower stance. Check out the rather sporting wheel/tire combination. And then there's the pinched headlights and taillights. These details all follow current Mercedes-Benz design trends but I never thought it would appear on the big body S-Class. I would suspect the proportions would look off.

Although difficult to decipher given the camouflage, it appears that its side profile will not be so slab sided thanks to what I can best describe as a "scalloping."

For the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below!


mre30

Difficult to tell from the spy shots but it seems (a) a mild refresh of the existing model and (b) soap-bar bland, kind of like the CLS and the GLE and the GLS.

A Maybach needs 'presence' and it is unclear if this delivers on the prescence

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 7:34:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Hitler's parade car should not look like a mere S Class with too much wheelbase.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 8:09:19 PM | | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Godwin's law again? Lol.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 12:15:03 AM | | Votes: 0   

Car4life1

Patience children, the Maybach S Class outsells Bentley and Rolls sedans combined globally and is the undisputed king of ultra luxury in China...the largest auto market in the world.

Mercedes is readying all new exclusive stand alone Maybach models but are enjoying the fruits of building a loyal/lucrative database of clients currently driving the Maybach S Class and soon to come GLS Maybach.

This approach is a win win for the three pointer star

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 5:59:52 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Runningdumbass1 = one trick pony

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:28:50 PM | | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Must be making money on these to justify a new one. Bet they sell very well in china.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 7:43:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cyberlancer

Can anyone even tell the difference between a standard s class and a maybach s class without having to read the name on the bootlid?

cyberlancer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 2:25:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

runninglogan1

Yes. C pillar is completely different not to mention the gargantuan rear doors.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 4:46:32 AM | | Votes: 1   

Runamukk

The rich guy in the back sure can.

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 9:27:36 AM | | Votes: 2   

Yonder7

cyberlancer: If you need to ask the difference I strongly recommend to chek your eyes.

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 9:26:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

