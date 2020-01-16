SPIED: As Kanye West Stops To Help A Homeless Vet, We SPY Something Different About His Lamborghini Urus...

Kanye West has undergone a helluva transformation over the past handful of years. From an outspoken rap artist to a fashion designer that led the streetwear charge to a holy roller that's claimed he will only produce gospel-inspired music, he's constantly evolving.



One thing is certain: He's a lightning rod for pop culture.



So we weren't too surprised when West was one of the first major players in Los Angeles spotted driving a Lamborghini Urus. Of course, there was a catch. It was hideously modified. Originally, it was wrapped in what I call prosthetic limb beige and adorned with the most hideous Boyd Coddington wheels. The clash of the exterior color and its blue interior was extremely off putting.



But, much like its owner, it appears the Urus has evolved to something more demure and discreet. Now it is wrapped in matte black and features its stock glossy black wheels.



This was spotted when West and his bodyguard recently stopped along the freeway to provide a homeless veteran much-needed cash.







Born-again Christian Kanye West helped out a homeless veteran standing 'on the road' holding an 'anything helps' sign beside a Calabasas freeway exit on Wednesday.



The 42-year-old rapper-designer got out of his black matte Lamborghini Urus, which starts at $200K, and ordered his bodyguard to give the bearded serviceman some cash...



