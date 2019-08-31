SPIED! Aston Martin's FIRST-ever SUV, The DBX, Comes Into Focus In These AMAZING Spy Shots

All-new spy shots of the first-ever Aston Martin sport-utility vehicle have emerged. And, boy, they really give us a whole lot to think about.



That's because while the DBX is still covered in a lot of camouflage, the heavy cladding has been removed and never-before-seen elements are appearing for the very first time. That includes key features like the production front grille, headlights and taillights.



Now we're getting a proper look at what may propel Aston Martin's brand forward in the coming years.



It worked for Porsche. It worked for Lamborghini. Now that Aston is leveraging Mercedes parts and technology, it may be the one thing that keeps this legendary British brand alive.



To me, it looks like a DB11 and the all-new Vantage got it on with an Infiniti QX50. At the moment I am not sure if that's a good or a bad thing, but considering this will likely start at a minimum of $175,000, I don't think it's the look many are going for. But, I thought the same thing about a Cayenne Turbo S with a body kit — the Urus.



That said, click on over to CAR to see the latest spy shots for yourself and weigh in, below.







Aston Martin has already released pictures of the new DBX testing, but now our spy photographers have got some more detailed snaps of the new crossover. These pictures – which are far more zoomed in – show the back of the car and the rest of the bodywork in less staged light – and it's easier to see those design details. The DBX is still covered in camo, but now we're able to see some more curves and shut lines which were less obvious in the studio pictures...



