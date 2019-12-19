SPIED! BEST Spy Shots Of The All-new, 2021 GMC Yukon Showing Off Its Unique "Face..."

Agent00R submitted on 12/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:27:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 186 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although it was only last week we saw the launch of the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, it's been pretty dead out there.

The other variants are coming, you'll just have to be patient.

According to the latest reports, this is what we know:
  • The all-new GMC Yukon and Yukon XL will debut in Colorado come January 14
  • The all-new Cadillac Escalade will debut February 4 in the lead up to the Oscars
Recently, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade was leaked. What about the GMC Yukon, though? It's still under wraps, folks.

The BEST look has been spied from the team at Carscoops. As you can see in its full collection of spy shots, the Yukon's design takes some creative license from the GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Depending on your styling taste, this may either be a GOOD or BAD thing.

We'll keep you updated if any other snaps hit the 'net. Otherwise, hang on until January 14.



Read Article


SPIED! BEST Spy Shots Of The All-new, 2021 GMC Yukon Showing Off Its Unique

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]