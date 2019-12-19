SPIED! BEST Spy Shots Of The All-new, 2021 GMC Yukon Showing Off Its Unique "Face..."

Although it was only last week we saw the launch of the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, it's been pretty dead out there. The other variants are coming, you'll just have to be patient.



According to the latest reports, this is what we know: The all-new GMC Yukon and Yukon XL will debut in Colorado come January 14

The all-new Cadillac Escalade will debut February 4 in the lead up to the Oscars Recently, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade was leaked. What about the GMC Yukon, though? It's still under wraps, folks.



The BEST look has been spied from the team at Carscoops. As you can see in its full collection of spy shots, the Yukon's design takes some creative license from the GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Depending on your styling taste, this may either be a GOOD or BAD thing.



We'll keep you updated if any other snaps hit the 'net. Otherwise, hang on until January 14.







