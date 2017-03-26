SPIED: BEST Spy Shots Of The Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Here — FIRST Interior Pic REVEAL A Lot!

To Agent 001 and I it's amazing how well the refreshed Mercedes-Benz ML — now GLE-Class — is selling. They're everywhere!



There's two reasons for this: First off, it is quite a dated chassis. Two, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a much better buy for the money. I've been saying this since I drove the then all-new Grand Cherokee back in I think 2010. And, 001 is in total agreement now that he owns a Grand Cherokee Trailhawk.



I can't tell you how many times I've had a call with the man, the myth and the legend, and his mind is blown by how great the Jeep is.



But there is an all-new generation GLE on the way. And, to be honest, we're expecting more big things from it. That's because it is a volume seller, sport-utility vehicles are all the craze right now and it's clearly going to inherit its siblings' technology.



Just look at the spy shots.



See its interior with the large, dual display? Recall it is an E-Class, so, we're going to hazard an educated guess and assume it will benefit from the same autonomous technology found in the E-Class sedan.



Aside from the interior and tech though, take a moment to absorb its exterior design. Note it's a softer take on the current-gen product. It won't be a revolution but rather than an evolution.



What's your initial impression, Spies? Let us know in the comments below!





Read Article