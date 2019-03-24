SPIED! BEST Spy Shots Of The Next-gen, 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EXPOSE What's To Come

When it comes to entry-level luxury vehicles, I've got to say that BMW has lost me. The 3-Series has "lost it," and it's no longer the benchmark.



To me, the best vehicle in that segment is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It's not even close.



But the current-gen product is long in the tooth and it's time for its replacement to show its face. Well, maybe not today or tomorrow, but in the next year. It's clear the Germans are aware as it appears the very first batch of next-gen C-Class photos have made their way online.



Thanks to our German friends, we're getting what I believe is a first look at the upcoming C. While the vehicle is wrapped up tight, there isn't too much heavy cladding. From what I can see, it appears that the styling, overall, will get more streamlined and less stubby — something the current-gen model suffers from. In fact, looking at the rear doors and windows, it appears that the C will get stretched a touch to deliver some much-needed legroom back there.



