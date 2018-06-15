SPIED! BMW's New 8 Series Leaks Out Ahead Of Official Debut

Those of you hoping that the production version of the all-new BMW 8-Series wouldn’t stray too far from the Concept when it comes to looks, can finally rest easy.

Of course, the grille isn’t as massive, and the headlights aren’t as sleek, but those types of changes were to be expected. As for the rear, it almost looks like a more aggressive take on the 8 Series Concept’s tail-end.

Aside from the leaked images, courtesy of AutoReview, we also have an official video teaser from BMW themselves, as the Bavarian automaker prepares to race at Le Mans with two new M8 GTE cars. As for the road-going 8er, on their Facebook page, BMW simply states: “The all-new BMW 8 Series is coming tonight” – meaning we’re just hours away from the full unveiling.