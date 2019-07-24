When it comes to the electric vehicle game, it's really been pitiful to see the traditional automakers swing and miss. Simply put, not one single product has had the juice to properly rival what Tesla has been up to.



The only one that has a chance from what we've seen — so far — is the Porsche Taycan. And even that is not a guaranteed home run.



With the Audi e-tron sport-utility vehicle and Mercedes-Benz EQC on their way, we're still not impressed. We need to see something that actually is competitive.



Will BMW bring its "A" game?



Dubbed the iNext, BMW's all-electric SUV is expected to be one of the first proper EVs from Germany that can go head-to-head with Tesla. Rumored to get up to around 400 miles on a full charge, the iNext may have what it takes.



But, from a styling perspective, these latest spy shots may not light a fire under anyone's ass. Just see what's coming down the 'pike, Spies!







The disguised test mule, snapped on the back of a trailer outside one of the brand's German facilities, can be seen to feature styling distinctly different from the brand's conventionally-powered SUVs. It sits lower to the ground and has a more streamlined shape than its size equivalent, the X5, which is conveniently parked above the iNext prototype on the trailer. The less upright design will improve aerodynamic properties, allowing it to a achieve an EV range tipped to be up to 400 miles in top variants...









