SPIED Before The BIG Reveal, Ferrari's Hybrid Supercar Is Set To STUN

We're less than one week away from an all-new Ferrari's debut. This one won't be like the others though.



If reports are to be believed, it's going to be following the La Ferrari's footsteps. There's a twist, however.



The vehicle appears to be heavily based on the 458 chassis, which is known in its latest evolution as the F8 Tributo.



So, what does this translate into? Word on the street suggests a 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V8 that will be assisted via three electric motors — two on the front axle and one coupled with the transmission at the back. Rumors suggest it will churn out upwards of 1,000 horsepower.



Although the vehicle spotted is heavily camouflaged, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that it's based on the 458 chassis. Just look at key details like the greenhouse and windshield. Then there's the vehicle's layout and proportions.



Its debut happens on May 31. Buckle up, Spies!





