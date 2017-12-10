SPIED! Chevrolet Going Straight For The Jugular With Next-gen, Ferrari Fighting Corvette

It's been a rumor for quite some time that General Motors' Chevrolet division was thinking about shifting the Corvette from a front-engine setup to something a bit different. That's right. It's going to go mid engine.



When the C7 came around, some were disappointed that this change didn't happen. Well, it seems as though you won't be waiting much longer, folks. That's because in recent months spy shots have crept up.



But the best spy shots just exposed the all-new C8 Corvette. And it looks a bit different than we would have anticipated.



That's because it has a distinctly Ferrari-esque vibe. Looking at the three spy shots, it's clear that this car is heavily inspired by the design of the Ferrari 458. Note the A-Pillar and greenhouse?



Where things will get interesting, from a design perspective, is its rear hips and how Chevrolet integrates what appears to be venting to let the mid-mounted motor breathe. As of now this is heavily camouflaged but it's patently obvious to anyone with eyes that it will have pronounced rear fenders.



So, what do you make of it so far?



