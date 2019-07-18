SPIED! Did A Mexican TORNADO Provide The Inspiration For The Rivian Pickup Compartment?

Agent001 submitted on 7/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:15:57 PM
When we first saw the Rivian electric pickup one of the first things we noticed was the storage compartment you could access from either side of the truck.
I remember thinking well that's original and I've never seen that before.But today, I may have been proven wrong.As I was driving south on the I-5 this gem pulled up on the side of me.The Chevy TORNADO with Mexican plates.I ask, was THIS the inspiration for the Rivian storage compartment and does GM deserve some credit here?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
