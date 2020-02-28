SPIED! FIRST Look At The All-new, 2021 Ford Bronco's Interior — What Do YOU Think After This Peek?

We've been eager to see more of the all-new, 2021 Ford Bronco. It appears a bit more has slipped out, Spies.



For the first time, photos of its interior have been published. While it's not fully exposed — c'mon, Ford is keeping a very tight lid on this product — there's enough here to start getting an initial idea of what's in store for one of the most Google'd all-new vehicles.



This prototype vehicle makes use of a rather simple, straightforward cabin from what we can tell.



The instrument panel is analog. There's a square screen in the center stack, similar to what you see in current-gen Ford sport-utility vehicles, and it's flanked by HVAC vents in a similar style to the current-gen F-150 pick-up truck. The dashboard sits quite high with what appears to be a several inch drop off to the door sills. Clearly, there will be plenty of glass and visibility in all directions. The steering wheel appears to be a three-spoke design, feature a smaller air bag and have a moderately thick grip.



So, what do you think SO FAR? Is this what you were hoping for? Did Ford meet YOUR expectations?



We're thinking there will be more to see as more vehicles get snapped but we're now entering March with its debut in the not-too-distant future.



Ford is set to finally unveil its new Bronco off-road SUV next month, although it seems that almost every day we're learning more about the revived off-roader. Now we can see that the interior will feature (no surprise these days) a large screen. Above it will be a row of controls and six toggle switches above the rearview mirror, as well as controls behind the gear selector.



It's fair to expect that the Bronco will be a serious off-roader; it has to be in order to compete with the Jeep Wrangler. We know it'll have an off-road-focused variant, likely an FX4, with off-road tires, a lifted suspension, and flared fenders. But it'll also need some gadgets inside the cabin to help it function well in various off-road terrain situations...



