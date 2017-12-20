SPIED! FIRST Look At The All-new BMW X7 — NAIAS Debut Imminent?

It wasn't too long ago that the world finally got a good look at BMW's all-new, long-awaited three-row sport-utiltity vehicle. Dubbed the X7, it was something the market's been dying for.



That's simply because the market wants ANY vehicle with seating for up to seven or eight passengers. Consumers want their space and the high-end, luxury market is not any different.



Finally, BMW delivered.



BMW X7







Until now there's been many questions looking at the concept and trying to understand how it would translate to production. Would the massive nostrils make the grade? As you can see above, yes.



In addition, these all-new photos are rather telling of the production version. While the series has full captures of the vehicle in camouflage, the series of images do tell a story.



Take, for example, the massive glass roof that was on the concept and required bracing. That's gone, however, a front sunroof and large piece of glass for the second- and third-row seating will make production.



While there's no snaps of the interior, end-to-end, what you will see is the gear shift and console surrounding that. Also camouflaged but you can see the iDrive controller gets updated as does the switchgear.



Lastly, there's a couple different wheel options, as expected. But the last two pictures in the collection indicate that's what your M Sport package will deliver.



That said, what do YOU make of it, Spies? I think it's safe to say the vehicle will make a 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) debut.





