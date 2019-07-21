SPIED! FIRST Look At The All-new Chevrolet Corvette Convertible — And You Thought The Coupe Was EXOTIC Looking...

This past week brought the reveal many were waiting for. And, to be straightforward, General Motors' Chevrolet division delivered in a big way.



The all-new 2020 C8 Corvette made waves with its new look, mid-engine setup and remarkable price point. So, now what?



2020 Chevrolet Corvette



This is where more variants come down the 'pike. Next up? That would be the Corvette Convertible.



While the company did not release specifics or even issue an approximate date, we're expecting to see its reveal in the next 6-12 months. Perhaps at the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) or New York Auto Show (NYIAS) now that the Detroit Auto Show will be in the summer?



During Thursday's big reveal, the convertible was essentially shown in a quick succession of snaps during a teaser video. While the design may be finalized, the chassis it was displayed on is clearly a running styling buck — note the jacked up rear suspension.



The real takeaways from this reveal is it will continue to keep the more exotic look going. Although it's to be determined if a folding hard- or soft-top is under the tounneau cover, one thing's for sure: Its buttresses mimic other supercars like the Ferrari 488 Spider and McLaren 720S Spider.



Hopefully we'll see it out and about testing soon.





