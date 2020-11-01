SPIED! FIRST Pics Of The All-new BMW X5M Competition And X6M Competition En Route!

Over the years I have had the chance to see some interesting stuff. That's the beauty of living in northern New Jersey and being surrounded by the headquarters of many Fortune 1000 businesses.



There's just one problem: Little by little, they're leaving. This is what happens when tax rates ratchet up and become a significant burden on a corporation and its respective employees.



SPIED! BMW X5M And X6M



Thankfully, some auto manufacturers remain. BMW is one of them.



While taking my M2 for a "German tune up," yesterday I came up on a tractor trailer hauling some autos along the Interstate 287. But as I approached I knew they weren't your normal rides. Perhaps it were the massive, blacked out front grilles but I think it was actually the three huge vents in the front valence that gave it away. These were M cars.



Turns out as I got closer it had a handful of X5M Competition and X6M Competition models. Given my location, I'd guess these were vehicles being shipped from BMWNA's headquarters in Woodcliff Lake but where to? Dealers? A press event? Something else?



Hopefully they get there soon.





