SPIED! FIRST Pictures Of The All-New, 2018 BMW 5-Series Unlike ANYTHING You've Seen Before...

The BMW 5-Series is one of the blue and white's most important nameplates.

While there's been a hefty transition of buyers swapping sedans for sport-utility vehicles, the reality is that the 3-Series and 5-Series still move units in volume.

Oh, and the competition has been dialing up the heat on BMW. There's a lot of players selling a luxury sedan for, give or take, $50,000-60,000 dollars.

2018 BMW 5-Series

What better way to figure out which is best for your fleet than by getting behind the wheel first hand?

This week the head honcho at AutoSpies, Agent 001, took a bird straight from Detroit to northern California to attend the launch of the all-new BMW 5-Series. It was held in the Bay Area's Palo Alto, you know, home to venture capitalists that litter Sand Hill Road and, of course, Stanford University.

To get an idea of what the all-new 5 is about, scope out 001's first shots from the trip. We're pretty confident no one detailed the car quite like 001. See the pics, below!

Stay tuned to more photos from this event, right here on AutoSpies.com!


2018 BMW 5-Series





































































































User Comments

Dexter1

The cowboy interior looks like it came straight from a Ford F150 Lariat pick-up. And what is it that we haven't seen before? Looks like the same 'ol 5-Series crap we've been looking at from BMW for the last 10 years ... and I'm a fan of BMWs!

