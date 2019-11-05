SPIED: FIRST Pictures Of The Next-gen, 2021 Ford F-150 Give Us A Taste Of What's To Come

If you were to drive the pick-up trucks from the Detroit Three, I think you would all agree.

The Ford F-150 is the best-in-class offering at this time.

While there's plenty of room for the Chevrolet Silverado and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) RAM 1500, the F-Series remains ahead of the pack. It just does everything a bit better. A lot of this has to do with Ford' decision to move the pick up to an aluminum construction.

This reduced weight, which improved driving dynamics and helped its fuel economy. Ford's timing with this move was perfect.

Of course though, that required a lot of investment. Because of this, supposedly the 2021 F-150 will be considered "all-new" but in reality it will be a heavy duty refresh. This translates into all-new sheetmetal, new headlights, new front grille, new taillights and an all-new interior.

We expect to see an updated instrument panel as well as a large infotainment screen.

Stay tuned for the latest spy shots, right here on AutoSpies.com!


skytop

Wow, what a great photo showing us what the next F150 looks like.
Personally, I like my truck without a garish cover on it.

Why does the media waste our time with such nonsense?

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/11/2019 12:40:37 PM   

