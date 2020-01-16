SPIED: FIRST Spy Shots Of The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Appear — Notice ANY Differences?

The all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette has already impressed many with its new look and upgraded performance figures. But, you have to remember, we're just at the start of this thing.



Meaning, there's more variants to come.



Previous generations have seen several additional trims. That includes Grand Sport, Z06 and ZR1. Each get more power and varying levels of high-performance parts.



Spied for the first time doing developmental testing is what's suspected to be a C8 Z06. It is heavily camouflaged, looking like it's wrapped in a garbage bag, and on top of that it's wearing some super fat winter tires.



As of now details remain mum but the latest reports suggest that the Z06 will leverage a flat plane crank V8 motor good for about 600 horsepower. This is somewhat substantiated because the all-new C8.R's motor benefits from that type of construction and IMSA rules dictate that participating vehicle's engines must be sourced from a production-based powerplant.



Below is a General Motors-issued drawing of the next-gen Z06's interior. You'll note a new steering wheel, which has been spied, plus more carbon fiber trim and an updated instrument panel that shows different data — like the map of the track you're running on.









Read Article