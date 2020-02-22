SPIED! First The Exterior Of The 2021 F-150 LEAKS. NOW, The Interior! Looks Like Ford Is Going BIG!

Yesterday, the first decent exterior shots of the 2021 Ford f-150 broke loose and now today, the totally redesigned interior leaks.



The all new look includes the larger screen we predicted first in October. Although it's new, many will say this truck is evolutionary, not revolutionary.



Another thing we know is that shots like this don't leak by ACCIDENT. With the partial cover being lifted means Ford will be making the official announcement shortly.



Is it what they needed to do or are you a little letdown?









