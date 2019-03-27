SPIED: Forget The Camo, The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Is HERE — Is There Even A Need For A Debut?

Perhaps it's because I have a bit of skin in the game but I am dying to see the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

The Boxster Spyder wouldn't hurt, either.

We've been seeing both of these vehicles undergoing testing for about 18-24 months now, so, we're getting close.

In fact, a post via Instagram shows the car completely uncloaked. They're not even trying to hide anything anymore. And, it appears it's equipped with its unique production wheels.

That said, take a peek of the updated Cayman GT4, below. Word on the street suggests it will feature a 3.8-liter flat six good for 420 horsepower. It can be had with a do-it-yourself transmission or an optional dual-clutch job for the second model year.





User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Apparently shock towers shearing away from the sheet metal is a "thing" for this car. Too lightly built I guess. There are a few YouTube videos on this. Even if you hit the king of potholes, this situation is unbelievable.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

MDarringer

The Cayman--I refuse to call it a 718 a name that means NOTHING--is what the 911 should have been years ago. I prefer the Cayman to the Super Beetle. This variant is sold out on arrival.

MDarringer (View Profile)

