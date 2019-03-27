SPIED: Forget The Camo, The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Is HERE — Is There Even A Need For A Debut?

Perhaps it's because I have a bit of skin in the game but I am dying to see the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
The Boxster Spyder wouldn't hurt, either.
We've been seeing both of these vehicles undergoing testing for about 18-24 months now, so, we're getting close.
In fact, a post via Instagram shows the car completely uncloaked. They're not even trying to hide anything anymore. And, it appears it's equipped with its unique production wheels.
That said, take a peek of the updated Cayman GT4, below. Word on the street suggests it will feature a 3.8-liter flat six good for 420 horsepower. It can be had with a do-it-yourself transmission or an optional dual-clutch job for the second model year.
