SPIED! Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup CAUGHT In the Flesh! Do YOU Like What You See?

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody pickup is coming closer to reality, and it'll arrive next year.

After being revealed as a concept at the 2015 Detroit auto show, and announced that it'll be built alongside the Santa Fe mid-size SUV in Alabama, we've been excited to see how the Korean automaker's first foray into the pickup segment will pan out.

Hyundai's first pickup is expected to use the Santa Fe SUV's 2.4-liter and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-fours paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

Pricing is expected to start around $25,000, and they should arrive in the U.S sometime next year.



User Comments

MDarringer

Crossover pickups are bound to take off sooner of later. I cannot wait for the Courier.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 8:41:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent001

Courier? Great name. NOT.

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 8:52:19 PM | | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Not a real fan...

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 9:11:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

I am confused.
The picture above is close to what was released several years ago.
Autospies had an article several months ago that showed a 4 door version.
Is a 2 door or 4 door being made?

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 9:28:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent001

Click the read article link to see the new shots.

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 10:28:09 PM | | Votes: 1   

