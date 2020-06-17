SPIED! Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup CAUGHT In the Flesh! Do YOU Like What You See?

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody pickup is coming closer to reality, and it'll arrive next year. After being revealed as a concept at the 2015 Detroit auto show, and announced that it'll be built alongside the Santa Fe mid-size SUV in Alabama, we've been excited to see how the Korean automaker's first foray into the pickup segment will pan out.



Hyundai's first pickup is expected to use the Santa Fe SUV's 2.4-liter and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-fours paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.



Pricing is expected to start around $25,000, and they should arrive in the U.S sometime next year.







