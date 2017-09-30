SPIED! It Looks Like BMW Is Finally Going To Give The Mercedes-Benz CLA A Run For Its Money W/ The 2-Series Gran Coupe

There's some things that just never quite make sense in the automotive world. For whatever reason, they're kind of left unanswered, really. Some examples, below.



1) Why did it take Ford SO long to resurrect the Bronco?



2) Why does Volkswagen take SO long to bring products launched in Europe to the States?



3) Why are we just seeing an X7 Concept with seating for six/seven, now?



And here's another: What has been keeping BMW from going after the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class? It's not as though the CLA has been floundering from a sales perspective. Ditto for the Audi A3.



Well, it appears the Bavarians have gotten themselves in gear and are working on an all-new project. Being called by the media the 2-Series Gran Coupe, it seems like that's a pretty good bet.



Spotted undergoing developmental testing, it appears the car is quite mature. Heavy cladding is absent but it is adorned head-to-toe with a swirly camouflage we've become so accustomed to in recent years.



Clearly BMW is going to stick to its guns from a design perspective. Rather than go sleek and sexy a la the 6-Series Gran Coupe, BMW will give the 2'er the same treatment as the 3-Series Gran Coupe. That means a combination between a bulbous greenhouse and a fastback shape.



