Ah, I love the smell of summer in the morning. Here in New Jersey it's deserted as folks head out east or down the shore. Keeping that in mind, the roads are clear and there's room to play. For the engineering teams in the area, I am sure that makes their lives easier.



That said, July is a prime month for spy shots as manufacturers test their wares around the track for optimal performance. This past month, I have to say, there's a rather nice list from the German contingent.



Some examples of what was spied in July, include:



- Refreshed Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

- All-new Mercedes-AMG GLE63

- All-new Audi RS Q8

- All-new Mercedes-Benz EQS

- All-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

- All-new Porsche 911

- All-new Porsche Cayenne Coupe

- And much, MUCH more...



See the FULL collection of spy shots via the link below!





