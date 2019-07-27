SPIED! LARGE And In CHARGE, The Next-gen Mercedes-Maybach Is SNAPPED With Minimal Camo

Agent00R submitted on 7/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:33:41 AM

0 user comments | Views : 352 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.auto-motor-und-sport.de

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of my favorite luxury vehicles on this great Earth is the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

It really is just a gem.

Although some will try to take it down simply as "just an S-Class," boy, they've got it all wrong. Likely they've never ridden in one. It's just that much better than your run-of-the-mill S560.

Even though it's brilliant though, it can't escape time. Simply put, the current-gen vehicle is getting a bit long in the tooth and the competition is creeping up.

While we've seen the next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class undergoing developmental testing, I do not recall seeing the big daddy out and about. That all changes today as we've received a batch of spy shots from Europe.

Pictured in its next-gen skin, the upcoming Maybach remains large and in charge. From what we can tell, it appears that its headlights and taillights will get rather squinty yet its front grille will remain prominent. Frankly, it's almost a bit similar to the now refreshed BMW 7-Series known for its legendary schnozola.

To see more of the next-generation Mercedes-Maybach, click "Read Article," below for the full collection of spy shots.





Read Article


SPIED! LARGE And In CHARGE, The Next-gen Mercedes-Maybach Is SNAPPED With Minimal Camo

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]