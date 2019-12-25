SPIED! MORE All-new Spy Shots Of The Upcoming Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Show Us Some DETAIL

We've been keeping a close eye on the development of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class. To us, and many others, the Mercedes S is the pinnacle for large luxury sedans.



And as the market shifts, so does the S. Sometimes it's ahead of the curve and other times it is lagging.



One thing is certain, however. The three-pointed star always is the king of the castle. Whether you're a foreign nation's leader, fashion lightning rod Anna Wintour, musician John Mayer or a corporate executive, the S is the benchmark. Everything else follows.



Although I showed you what may have been a leaked image of its interior just the other day, I wanted to elevate some of the latest images of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.



That's because these exterior shots are revealing a little bit more each time.



This 'go around we get a good look at the S-Class' headlights and front grille. While the rear taillights are quite masked up, it appears obvious that they will follow the headlights rather "squinted" look. Pop out door handles that "present" themselves to you upon approaching the vehicle also are seen in detail. Hm, I wonder where Merecedes got that idea from?



From the vehicle's side profile it's clear this is significantly longer over the standard S-Class, of which we've seen a ton of spy shots.



To see the FULL collection of snaps, click "Read Article" below!



Stay tuned to AutoSpies for MORE spy shots!





Read Article