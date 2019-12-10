SPIED: MOST Revealing Spy Shots Of The Upcoming Mercedes-Maybach GLS Are HERE!

The reveal of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class must be just around the corner. Why? Well, the latest spy shots circulating of the aforementioned show a completely uncamouflaged vehicle undergoing developmental testing.



That's right! She's naked!



Given the timing, perhaps an unveiling at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) is in the works? As of now there's no official word. So, stay tuned.



In the meantime, however, you can observe the minor tweaks done to the GLS to make it Maybach worthy. On the outside, you'll note the changes are minimal. This isn't too differentiated from the strategy with the Maybach S-Class variant.



Where the major changes are expected is inside. As of now there's zero information about what the three-pointed star has planned but one would think it's going to be pure opulence. In other words, most likely it will feature four-place seating and go sans third row. That way, passengers can recline and stretch out as seen in the Maybach S-Class as well as in some aftermarket conversions of Escalades and other three-row sport-utility vehicles.



Likely it will make use of the same V8 powering the current GLS580 though we'd love to see the V12 from the S650 make an appearance. We're not holding our breath though.



For the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below.





Read Article