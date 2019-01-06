SPIED: May Was A VERY Good Month For Prying Eyes — The LATEST From Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche NABBED!

As Spring comes to a close and we roll into the Summer months, it's high time for research and development. That's because it makes the tracks more widely available and, in addition, it's time to really turn up the heat — literally.



Hot weather testing is always one of the best ways to test a prototype vehicle to make sure it is cooling as needed. Obviously, this is super critical for performance vehicles.



Having said that, the folks over at Auto Motor und Sport snapped a great collection from this past month and put it into a nice gallery to make perusing easy. Frankly, I think they're some of the best in the business when it comes to sourcing high-quality spy photos.



Some examples of what's pictured in the following series of photos include:



- All-new Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

- Refreshed Mercedes-AMG E63

- All-new Porsche Taycan

- Refreshed Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

- All-new Audi Q3

- All-new Alpine A110 "track-ready" variant

- And MUCH more!





