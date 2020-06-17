SPIED! More Details On The Apple Car Self-Driving System And It's iPhone Interoperability

The Apple Car self-driving system could pre-alert drivers and passengers of maneuvers it will be performing, by posting notifications on the screens of iPhones and iPads in the vehicle.



The development of self-driving systems such as those as part of the "Apple Car" project, could lead to an easier time on the road for everyone in a vehicle, including the driver. Depending on how far along autonomous control progresses, the designated driver of a vehicle may not have much incentive to actively watch the road to make sure everything is going smoothly.





