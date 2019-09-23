SPIED! More In The Wild Shots Of The BMW 840i x-Drive Gran Coupe

Hunting exotic prey is pure dumb luck for some of us.

Sometimes it just happens to fall right into our laps, as it did while we were refueling our review car of the week. Such was the case after a weekend of vehicular debauchery, where we needed to hit the neighborhood gas & go, complete with its delectable assortment of three-day-old cardboard pizzas and hot dogs that seemed like they had rolled around on their wiener rotisserie about a thousand-too-many times. When we finished paying, what caught our eyes was a BMW 840i xDrive Gran Coupe.

skytop

BMW 840i x-Drive Gran Coupe is more like a hulking limousine than a "sport coupe."

