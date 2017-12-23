SPIED! More Proof Of Tesla's Model 3 Ramp Up? Aerial DRONE Footage Gives Us Clues...

I have to say this is some particularly good spy work right here.

A curious spy wanted to get a better idea of the Model 3 situation at the company's Fremont plant. 

So, they took matters into their own hands. Using a drone, they captured video of the vehicle staging area to essentially count the Model 3s on site. 

I've got to applaud their brazenness. 

That said, the following two clips are the result. 

I watched the clips and though plenty of folks on the Reddit thread seem to be able to count each of the Model 3s, I do have a bit of trouble distinguishing what's what. That said, have a peek for yourselves, Spies.

What do YOU think? Is this MORE proof of a Model 3 ramp up?


Flyover of the Tesla Factory in Fremont on 12/20/2017 in 4k with a Mavic Pro. Link to 12-21 video below. Special attention paid to the two car storage lots with model 3 inventory.




Tesla Fremont Factory Drone Flyover 12-21-17 in 4k. Enjoy! Compare to the 12-20-17 video and count the differences!
 



"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

fiftysix

lol

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2017 9:58:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

