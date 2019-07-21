SPIED: NEW Photos And NEW Details Emerge About The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

There's something that's best described as majestic about a Rolls-Royce. And try as hard as other brands may, they simply don't have the juice to live up to the mythical-like Rollers.



They're just that good.



Anyone who tells you otherwise simply hasn't ridden or driven one to fully understand. The hater factor is strong among this marque, folks.



While the British brand is hot off the heels of the launch of the Cullinan and eighth-generation Phantom, the Ghost is in desperate need of a next-generation product. And, from what we can see, we're getting closer to the day.



Although it may be a bit difficult to decipher — it's not the camouflage's fault either. It's a design that will get a nip/tuck and revised. While it may be all new, it will not look that way. It's, stylistically, a small evolution. On the inside it's expected to benefit from the same technologies found within the Phantom VIII and Cullinan (e.g., BMW AG tech).



According to the latest reports, the massive V12 will make the cut. Rolls-Royce is taking a hard pass on a hybrid variant BUT may produce an fully electrified Ghost given the significant demand in the Chinese marketplace.



